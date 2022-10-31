Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Oshkosh stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oshkosh by 15.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 21.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

