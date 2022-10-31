Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

