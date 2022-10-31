Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet Stock Down 3.4 %

OWLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 32,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Owlet has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owlet by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owlet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,618,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owlet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,998,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Owlet by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 165,334 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.