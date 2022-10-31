Oxen (OXEN) Hits One Day Volume of $232,574.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Oxen has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $232,574.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,498.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00268626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00118685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00728447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00562254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00233592 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,518,813 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

