Oxen Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $239,200.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,415.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00267242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00723064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00560600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00232474 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,509,898 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.