PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PACCAR Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.30. 2,093,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
