Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Pancontinental Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.
Pancontinental Resources Company Profile
Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,989 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.
