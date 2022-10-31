PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Articles

