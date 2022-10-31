Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $175,612.08 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,867,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,980,069.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $19.65 on Monday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -44.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 118,908 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28



Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.



