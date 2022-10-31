Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $19.02

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.26. Paramount Global shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 65,443 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

