Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,800 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 691,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA traded down 0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching 21.03. 1,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 28.24. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of 20.66 and a 12-month high of 41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 7.78 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $217,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

