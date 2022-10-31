Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$238.23 million and a P/E ratio of -67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03.
About Parkit Enterprise
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
