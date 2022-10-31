Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 507,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.1 %

PAYX traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.52. 29,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,897. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

