Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,271,000 after buying an additional 77,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $182.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

