Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,751. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

