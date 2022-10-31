Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,844 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 76.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $107,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.