PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services comprises 4.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $54.34. 27,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $4,132,449. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.