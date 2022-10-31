Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.99. 3,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,820. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.