Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 171,997 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,997 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,034,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,794,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,284,223 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

