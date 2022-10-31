Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.8 %

PH stock opened at $291.65 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

