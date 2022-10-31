Personal Capital Advisors Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ASML by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $489.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

