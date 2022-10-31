Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 194,176 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,176 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 875,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 648,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of BECN opened at $56.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

