Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 685,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,939,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $263.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

