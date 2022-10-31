Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

