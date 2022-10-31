PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.25

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 35594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,295,680. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,295,680. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$181,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$974,386.47. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,059.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

