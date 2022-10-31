Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

