Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $95.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,111,000 after buying an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

