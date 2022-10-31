Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.28.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $255.00 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.80 and a 200 day moving average of $242.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.