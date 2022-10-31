PlayDapp (PLA) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $90.55 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.27 or 0.31942102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012475 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

