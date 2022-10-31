Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.25.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $958,970 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

