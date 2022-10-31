PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $12.95

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.60. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
