PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $12.95

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.60. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.