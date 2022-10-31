PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $12.95

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.60. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.