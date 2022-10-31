Polygon (MATIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $355.96 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.89 billion and approximately $355.96 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004426 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003140 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.53 or 0.31275162 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012211 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
