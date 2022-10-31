Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $238.75 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Polymath has a market capitalization of $238.75 million and $7.35 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00266549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.25709509 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,141,338.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.