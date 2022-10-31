Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPOP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Popular has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4,587.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Popular by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Popular by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

