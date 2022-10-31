Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTBS opened at $16.76 on Monday. Potomac Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

