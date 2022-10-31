Powerledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.20 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $99.10 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

