PPL (PPL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

10/24/2022 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $27.00.

10/21/2022 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – PPL was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

10/19/2022 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – PPL is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – PPL was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2022 – PPL was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

PPL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,001. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

