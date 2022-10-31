Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,654 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

