Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,112 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

