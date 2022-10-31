Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Shares of AMGN opened at $268.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average is $244.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.