Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Insider Activity

Newmont Price Performance

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

