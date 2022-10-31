Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $137.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $341.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.