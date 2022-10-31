Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

NYSE ECL opened at $157.77 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.