Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $88.31 and last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 153236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Insider Activity

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $18,856,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

