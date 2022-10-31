Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.