Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

