ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.63. 410,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

