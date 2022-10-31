ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) is Westwood Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Westwood Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 4.1% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 224,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,331. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

