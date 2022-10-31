Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Provident Financial has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPLPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

