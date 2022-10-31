Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

