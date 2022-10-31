PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.28% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,771 shares of company stock valued at $199,662 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

